NFL World Shocked By Quarterback's Return Sunday

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

You can say a lot of things about the New York Jets this season, but you have to respect Mike White.

White took a couple of big hits on Sunday, appearing to suffer multiple injuries against the Bills, but in stunning news, he's returned to the game.

The return of the Jets quarterback has the NFL world pretty surprised on Sunday afternoon.

"Mike White's a gamer. Has made two returns to the game after blistering hits," one fan wrote.

"lmao Mike White returns from the tunnel and Tony Romo referred to him with a series of Karate Kid/Daniel LaRusso references, amazing," one fan added.

'MIKE WHITE RETURNS," one fan added.

"I’m sorry but how can the nfl let mike white return to the game like who cleared him same guy who cleared tua?" another fan wondered.

Buffalo is currently leading New York, 20-7, in the second half of Sunday's game.