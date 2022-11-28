NFL World Shocked By Referee Mistake On Sunday

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

How often have you seen a 12th player run onto the field during a live NFL play? And how often have you seen the player get away with it?

It was a first for us on Sunday.

As pointed out on social media, a 12th Seahawks player appeared to run onto the field during a Derek Carr interception. The player went unnoticed.

"After Derek Carr's first Interception, a 12th player from the Seahawks bench ran onto the field and started blocking," the fan tweeted.

It appears to be true.

The NFL World is pretty stunned by the mistake.

"Cheat Carroll has instilled a culture of cheating and poor sportsmanship. This is how it’s been for every place he’s coached at," one fan wrote.

"I’ve been hearing Seattle fans talk about this fabled “Twelfth Man” for years," one fan added.

"Usually when someone else finds something and you use it as your own work, you credit them in the original post. Just mentioning them in passing in the comments is clown behavior. Nice catch," one fan added.

"This is crazy. Great find …" another fan wrote.

It is pretty ironic that this happened in Seattle, home of the 12th man, right?