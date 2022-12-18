NFL World Shocked By Roger Goodell's Appearance Saturday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The football world was pretty shocked to see Roger Goodell on the sideline of the Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central game on Sunday afternoon.

While Goodell is obviously a football fan, he had a more specific reason for being in attendance.

Goodell is related to one of Jackson State's players.

The NFL commissioner's nephew, Charlton Goodell, plays on the defensive line at Jackson State.

"I loved seeing this. Not that he has a black nephews but that the most powerful man in football is supporting his family that just so happens to go to an HBCU," one fan wrote.

"His brother adopted Charlton," another fan pointed out.

"Those men played with heavy hearts and mind. Hold your heads up kings. JSU," another fan wrote.

Jackson State suffered a tough loss on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in overtime.