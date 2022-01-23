NFL World Shocked By Saturday Night Playoff Upset

One of the biggest upsets in recent NFL Playoff history took place just moments ago.

Robbie Gould just drilled a 45-yard field goal in the snowy, frigid weather to upset the Green Bay Packers 13-10 at Lambeau. The Niners didn’t even score an offensive touchdown.

The San Francisco 49ers are moving on to the NFC Championship. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, are heading home.

What a game…

It’s been a while since NFL fans were this stunned by a playoff upset.

Take a look.

The streak continues. Rodgers is 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason https://t.co/xqhIJEQf1o — Zoë Comerford (@zoe_comerford) January 23, 2022

Rodgers is now 0-4 against the Niners in the playoffs and will watch the rest of the postseason from the comfort of his own home.