NFL World Shocked By Saturday Night Playoff Upset

One of the biggest upsets in recent NFL Playoff history took place just moments ago.
Robbie Gould just drilled a 45-yard field goal in the snowy, frigid weather to upset the Green Bay Packers 13-10 at Lambeau. The Niners didn’t even score an offensive touchdown.
The San Francisco 49ers are moving on to the NFC Championship. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, are heading home.
What a game…
ROBBIE GOULD GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL 😱
NINERS WIN.
It’s been a while since NFL fans were this stunned by a playoff upset.
Take a look.
The streak continues. Rodgers is 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason https://t.co/xqhIJEQf1o
Rodgers is now 0-4 against the Niners in the playoffs and will watch the rest of the postseason from the comfort of his own home.