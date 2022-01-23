The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Saturday Night Playoff Upset

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay PackersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Kicker Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he kicks the game-winning filed goal to win the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

One of the biggest upsets in recent NFL Playoff history took place just moments ago.

Robbie Gould just drilled a 45-yard field goal in the snowy, frigid weather to upset the Green Bay Packers 13-10 at Lambeau. The Niners didn’t even score an offensive touchdown.

The San Francisco 49ers are moving on to the NFC Championship. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, are heading home.

What a game…

It’s been a while since NFL fans were this stunned by a playoff upset.

Take a look.

Rodgers is now 0-4 against the Niners in the playoffs and will watch the rest of the postseason from the comfort of his own home.

