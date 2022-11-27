NFL World Shocked By Sunday's Quarterback Stats

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets celebrates with Corey Davis #84 after a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

What a Sunday it's been in the NFL world.

There have been several notable upsets on Sunday, including the Browns beating the Buccaneers and the Jaguars taking down the Ravens.

Perhaps most surprising, though, is the quarterback stats.

Look at who led the NFL in passing during the early window on Sunday afternoon.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Jets quarterback Mike White are topping the list.

Who saw that coming?

Nobody, of course.

The NFL world remains as unpredictable as ever right now.