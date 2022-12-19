NFL World Shocked By Team's Visiting Locker Room Setup

The Bengals came from behind to beat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

Following the game, Cincinnati tweeted out a video of the team's postgame speech, which took place in the visiting locker room at Raymond James Stadium.

NFL fans are pretty stunned by what Tampa Bay's away team locker room looks like.

"What’s up with that lockeroom!" one fan wrote.

"Raymond James is a pretty old stadium. Standards have improved since then but it’s rough," one fan added.

"Are they on an actual pirate ship?" another fan added.

"The visitor’s locker room literally looks like they’re in the hull of the ship," another fan added.

Hopefully Tampa Bay can make some improvements to the visiting locker room setup at Raymond James stadium moving forward.

The Bucs fell to 6-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon, while the Bengals improved to 10-4 on the year with the win.