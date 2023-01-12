NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice have been mentioned as potential successors to Goodell.

"Two of the names that come up when discussing possible successors to Roger Goodell are Kevin Warren and Condi Rice," Florio said. "Warren's return to the NFL makes that potential path a little easier for him. Rice recently became an owner of the Broncos."

It was recently reported that Rice will be part of the Broncos' search for a new head coach. Warren, meanwhile, will become the new president of the Bears.

Florio's comment on Thursday generated some strong reactions from the NFL world.

"Are you kidding me," one fan replied to the news.

Another fan tweeted, "Condoleezza running the NFL would b crazy lmfao."

"What a life Condi Rice has lived. If she becomes the commissioner of the NFL; she becomes an icon," a third fan said.

The reactions to this suggestion indicate that fans would be against Rice becoming the league's next commissioner.

Of course, it's too early to speculate about Rice's future in the NFL.