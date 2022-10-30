NFL World Shocked By The Falcons-Panthers Finish

What just happened in Atlanta?!?!?!

The Panthers and the Falcons are heading to overtime, following a truly wild finish in regulation.

DJ Moore caught a long Hail Mary! pass from quarterback P.J. Walker to tie things up.

The extra point was missed, though, so we're heading to overtime instead of getting a Panthers win in regulation.

Still, it was a wild finish.

"PJ WALKER TO DJ MOORE, HOLY COW!" one fan wrote.

"DJ Moore! 😂😂😂😂😂😂" another fan added.

"PJ WALKER TO DJ MOORE. BIG BALLS. 1ST PLACE PANTHERS?" one fan added.

You can't miss that extra point, though!

The finish to the Panthers vs. Falcons game is airing on FOX in local markets.