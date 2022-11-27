NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady's Loss Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Seriously.

The Browns topped the Buccaneers in overtime on Sunday afternoon and the NFL world is pretty shocked.

"That’s the worst loss I’ve ever seen from a Brady team," one fan wrote.

"The Buccaneers losing that game was whatever. They’re still going to win a trash NFC South and Brady is going to get a home playoff game. But if Tristan Wirfs is significantly hurt and done for the year, that loss is way heavier than anything in the W/L column," one fan added.

"The amount of people on here putting this loss on Brady is embarrassingly comical. 2 weeks to prepare a game plan and if was the most predictable one this year. Byron has absolutely castrated this offense. Bowles clock management is egregious," another fan added.

"Brady loss. America wins," one fan added.

"Can’t believe Jacoby Brissett just beat Tom Brady," one fan added.

Brissett, meanwhile, had a postgame message for Brady.

“I mean this as no disrespect. But in the words of Tom Brady, that was f—ing awesome,” Brissett said, per The Athletic‘s Zack Jackson. “That was f—ing awesome.”