NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady's Performance Sunday

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Yikes, Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star skipped out on his team's walkthrough this weekend, so he could attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding in New York.

Brady, 45, has obviously gained the trust to do whatever he wants during the NFL season. But many assumed that Brady did this because the Bucs were facing the lowly Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Fast forward to the end of the game and the Steelers shocked the Bucs, 20-18.

Tampa Bay is now 3-4 on the year.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers started nearly their entire backup secondary today and didn't have TJ Watt. Tom Brady had his worst game ever against the Steelers today. Immense credit to this defense for battling all 60 minutes. I doubted them. I was so wrong," one fan wrote.

"I’ll tell ya what . I was not expecting a win today but damn does that feel GREAT ! Especially against Tom Brady," another fan added.

"Passer rating today: Pickett 87.0, Brady 87.7, Trubisky 142.4. You knew that would happen," one fan joked.

It's been a pretty surprising day of NFL football so far.

Will we see any shocking results later this afternoon?