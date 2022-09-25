NFL World Shocked By Tua Tagovailoa's Return Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 26: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins participates in warmups prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills early with a head injury. It seemed almost certain that the Miami Dolphins quarterback would at least miss the rest of the Week 3 contest.

However, Tagovailoa surprisingly returned to start the second half.

Tagovailoa looked visibly woozy after a hit from linebacker Matt Milano that drew a roughing the passer penalty. Teammates held him up after he lost his footing and fell to the ground.

Given the troubling sign of a possible concussion, the NFL world is concerned about the third-year quarterback re-entering the game.

An injury would certainly be poor timing for Tagovailoa, who engineered an epic comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens last week with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns. The Dolphins now have a chance to make a major statement against the Bills in a battle of undefeated AFC East teams.

However, a player's health and safety should always be the paramount concern. Returning so soon doesn't seem like a good idea given how serious the injury looked.

The teams are tied at 14-14 early in the third quarter.