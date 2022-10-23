NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady's Performance Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Sunday's game against the lowly Carolina Panthers was supposed to be a major bounceback contest for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At halftime, though, it's Carolina 7, Tampa Bay 0.

Yikes!



Tom Brady, 45, hasn't been able to get anything going on offense so far in this one.

"Bucs have now gone 8 straight games without a first quarter TD. Longest in Tom Brady’s career," CBS Sports tweeted.

Fans are making some P.J. Walker, Gisele Bundchen jokes as well on Sunday.

Brady has still been playing at a pretty high level this season, though the Bucs haven't looked like Super Bowl contenders.

Few teams have, however.

Brady and the Bucs will look to turn things around in the second half on Sunday.