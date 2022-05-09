NFL World Speculating About A Second Dallas Team

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The idea of the Dallas Cowboys sharing their town with another NFL franchise seems strange, but it may be possible.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio presented a case for Dallas receiving another team. He called it "a no-brainer" due to the city's expanding market and the NFL's desire to add more organizations to increase gambling revenue.

Florio also argued that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would consider sharing AT&T Stadium when realizing how much money he would gain as the facility's owner.

"By putting a second team in an existing building, the cost of the second team’s stadium is zero dollars and zero cents," Florio wrote. "And with the owner of an existing stadium standing to earn plenty of extra money by staging all of those extra games, why not do it?"

This idea stems from Dallas mayor Eric Johnson making the case for his city on Twitter last Thursday. Responding to a question about which place deserves an expansion franchise, he made the case for Dallas.

"The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY."

These arguments make sense from a business standpoint, but how many Dallas residents would support a new franchise over the Cowboys? This squad would be destined to spend its entire existence in the shadows of "America's Favorite Team."

Yet if Florio is right about the NFL wanting "to eventually balloon from 32 teams to 34 (and maybe 36, 38, and possibly 40)," the league could give Dallas a close look.