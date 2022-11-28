NFL World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers Sunday Night

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Have we seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in the National Football League?

That seems pretty crazy to suggest, but following the Green Bay Packers quarterback's injury during Sunday night's game, one analyst is making the suggestion.

"From the broken thumb to this new oblique injury, there's a chance we don't see Aaron Rodgers play again this year. Which means there's a chance we never see Aaron Rodgers play again, ever," Pro Football Talk tweeted.

Rodgers suffered a painful injury during Sunday night's loss to the Eagles. He has talked about retirement in previous offseasons, so maybe it isn't so crazy to suggest.

Still, it's pretty wild to think it's possible.

NFL fans are pretty confident that Rodgers will be back at some point.

"IF this ends up being the case, I’ll admit to feeling bad for Rodgers. Not a packers fan by any stretch, but a bad season ended by injury(ies) is a rotten way to end a really special career," one fan wrote.

"Nope. $99,778,570 reasons for Aaron to not retire," one fan added.

"Why would he retire ? He's not the first all time great to have a tough season. A bit dramatic here," one fan added on social media.

The Packers were asked post-game if shutting down Rodgers was a possibility.

It will be interesting to see what happens. Hopefully everything ends up OK.