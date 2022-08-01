NFL World Speculating About Alvin Kamara Suspension

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 06: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks onto the field during the 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling in, NFL fans are speculating about what will happen to Alvin Kamara.

The New Orleans Saints running back was arrested at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas for an incident at a nightclub, according to multiple reports.

With Watson getting six games, how many will Kamara receive?

"I have no idea how this pertains to Alvin Kamara’s situation but it seems like he should get much less than six games if a suspension comes," Nick Underhill wrote.

It's fair to assume that Kamara will probably get less than six games now.

"Like two then imo," one fan projected.

"Big difference Nick! AK have video proof this stuff against Deshaun was a lot of he say she say! No real proof like the AK video," another fan admitted.

"Calvin Ridley got a year, Watson looking at 6, so Alvin should be somewhere from no suspension to lifetime ban, depending on which way the wind is blowing that day," another fan joked.

What will come with Kamara's decision?