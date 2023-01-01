NFL World Speculating About Another Coaching Trade
The NFL World believes that the New Orleans Saints will probably trade former head coach Sean Payton this offseason. Reports suggest that the Saints will ask for a first round pick in return for Payton.
But is Payton the only coach who could fetch a big haul?
The NFL World is speculating about another potential trade. How much would the Steelers get for Mike Tomlin?
"What could the Steelers get for Mike Tomlin? Inquiring minds would like to know," one media member wrote.
Would the Steelers actually consider that, though?
"A first, at least. Especially if Payton is commanding a first. That said he’s not going anywhere," one fan wrote.
"Absolutely nothing. There's absolutely no way in hell the Steelers would let him go," one fan added.
"1. It’s only going to happen in your wet dreams. 2. Who would you replace him with? Good coaches are hard to find," one fan admitted.
If you were the Steelers, would you consider trading the head coach?