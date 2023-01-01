NFL World Speculating About Another Coaching Trade

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The NFL World believes that the New Orleans Saints will probably trade former head coach Sean Payton this offseason. Reports suggest that the Saints will ask for a first round pick in return for Payton.

But is Payton the only coach who could fetch a big haul?

The NFL World is speculating about another potential trade. How much would the Steelers get for Mike Tomlin?

"What could the Steelers get for Mike Tomlin? Inquiring minds would like to know," one media member wrote.

Would the Steelers actually consider that, though?

"A first, at least. Especially if Payton is commanding a first. That said he’s not going anywhere," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely nothing. There's absolutely no way in hell the Steelers would let him go," one fan added.

"1. It’s only going to happen in your wet dreams. 2. Who would you replace him with? Good coaches are hard to find," one fan admitted.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

If you were the Steelers, would you consider trading the head coach?