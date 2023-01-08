NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But will they keep it?

Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.

"The phones are open in Chicago..." Benjamin Allbright tweeted on Sunday.

Most believe that the Bears should trade out of the top slot so they can add more to Fields and Co.

Teams like the Texans, Colts, Falcons and others could all be potential suitors.

What will the Bears end up doing with their No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick?