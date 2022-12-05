NFL World Speculating About Colin Kaepernick On Monday

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Should it be reunion time for the San Francisco 49ers?

The 49ers lost their second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Sunday, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. The team lost starter Trey Lance earlier in the year.

While the 49ers are going with rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback, should they consider someone else - perhaps a former 49ers quarterback?

Colin Kaepernick's name is getting mentioned for the 49ers quarterback job on Monday.

"49ers genius moves —-> Sign Kaepernick or Cam or Baker…. Orrrrrr activate trey lance . By the time the playoffs roll around any of these qbs will be ready to win it all," one fan wrote.

"Kaepernick 49ers revenge tour," one fan added.

"Imagine if 49ers contacted... Colin Kaepernick. Talk about full circle," one fan added.

"As a 49ers faithful, I'd 100% rather have Kaepernick than Mayfield," one fan wrote.

"Hot Take of the day . . Kaepernick BACK to the 49ers," another fan wrote.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 05: Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) Prince Williams/Getty Images

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, but he's continued to express interest in returning.

At this point, it would be truly shocking if the 49ers - or any team - signed him, but some fans are arguing for it.