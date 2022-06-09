NFL World Speculating About Jack Del Rio's Future

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 10: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team reacts during mandatory minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Jack Del Rio is at the center of controversy after referring to the January 6 insurrection as a "dust-up" to reporters Wednesday.

The Washington Commanders defensive coordinator was defending a Twitter post the previous day in which he questioned why the attack on the U.S. Capitol was under investigator rather than "the summer of riots" after police officers killed George Floyd in 2020.

On Wednesday, Jack Del Rio issued an apology statement calling it "irresponsible and negligent" to label the 2020 attack a "dust-up." However, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio still wondered if the coach's position is secure.

"It’s a constant question for every NFL franchise," Florio wrote. "What is in the best interests of the team? If the Commanders decide it’s in their best interests to part ways with Del Rio, they won’t hesitate to do it."

His PFT colleague, Myles Simmons, noted that players are often labeled "distractions" and cost opportunities because of it.

While fans are torn on whether Del Rio's words are a fireable offense, free speech doesn't prohibit a private business from acting in its best interest.

Washington went by a racist nickname for years, and owner Daniel Snyder is currently under investigation for sexual harassment and financial wrongdoing. As a result, it's hard for some to see the organization dismissing Del Rio.

Yet one fan questioned whether Del Rio is "good enough to warrant the continual distraction that you are presenting."

While Washington's defense allowed the second-fewest yards in 2020, the unit dropped 20 spots last season.

Florio speculated that Del Rio was told to apologized to keep his job. However, it's possible enough damage was already done, as the Commanders are trying to get funding for a new stadium.