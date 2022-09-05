NFL World Speculating About Major Steelers Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make a special announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
What could it be?
Steelers owner Art Rooney II will be holding a press conference to make a special announcement on Tuesday at 1 p.m. E.T. Fans are wondering what it could be...
Some seem to think it'll be to retire Ben Roethlisberger's No. 7 uniform.
"Is that Ben Roethlisberger’s entrance music?!?" one fan wrote.
"They gotta be retiring Ben Roethlisberger’s 7 or something. This is very interesting," one fan added.
Others, meanwhile, think it could be about another legendary Steelers player.
Maybe it'll be a stadium announcement.
The Steelers are set to open the 2022 regular season on Sunday against the Bengals.