NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return.

After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.

"Chiefs, I need you to sign Odell and trade for Josh Allen," one fan said, referring to the Jaguars' pass rusher.

"Vikings trade for a Linebacker and put Hunter back at DE and then sign Odell!" said a Minnesota supporter.

"The #Giants cleared up cap just for you, come home my guy," added a Big Blue diehard.

"[Giants]...sign @obj and trade for @ChaseClaypool," a second Giants fan chimed in.

"Bills please," one Buffalo fan wrote under one of Beckham's tweets.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl back in February, and is eyeing a return to the NFL in mid-December, according to a recent report from ESPN's Dan Graziano.

"If you're waiting around on Odell Beckham Jr., you might have to wait a while longer," Graziano wrote. "Two team executives familiar with the Beckham situation told me last week that the realistic time frame for Beckham to be recovered from his knee injury and available to play is around mid-December."

If that timeline is accurate, we've got a few more weeks of OBJ speculation to sit through before he actually signs with a team.