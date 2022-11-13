NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Former NFL player and NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Where is Terry Bradshaw on Sunday?

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning.

Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend.

Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related. Of course, it could also just be job related, as Bradshaw interviewed Dak Prescott leading up to Sunday's Packers game.

Still, fans are speculating.

"Where is Terry Bradshaw? Not on Fox NFL Sunday," one fan tweeted.

"Lol Terry Bradshaw randomly "not here" this week after his comments last week," one fan added.

"Okay, what’s up with Terry Bradshaw not traveling to Qatar? Being tied up interviewing Dak for the zillionth time ain’t cutting it!" one fan added.

Last week, Bradshaw made an inappropriate suicide remark during the pregame show, regarding Kyler Murray.

"I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he'd commit suicide or something."

FOX has yet to address the remarks.