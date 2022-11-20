NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?

The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke.

NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to what happened on the air during the previous week's show.

"Where is Terry Bradshaw? Not on Fox NFL Sunday," one fan tweeted.

"Lol Terry Bradshaw randomly "not here" this week after his comments last week," one fan added.

"Okay, what’s up with Terry Bradshaw not traveling to Qatar? Being tied up interviewing Dak for the zillionth time ain’t cutting it!" one fan added.

Will we see Bradshaw back on the air on Sunday afternoon?

Two weeks ago, Bradshaw made a troubling remark about suicide when discussing Cardinals star Kyler Murray.

"I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he'd commit suicide or something."

FOX had yet to address Bradshaw's remarks and he was noticeably absent from most of the show last weekend.

The NFL pregame show airs on Sunday from 11 a.m. E.T. until 1 p.m. E.T.

