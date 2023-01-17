NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady's Future Tonight

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Barring an epic comeback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to get eliminated from the playoffs.

Tampa Bay is down 31-6 to the Dallas Cowboys early in the fourth quarter. A loss could signal the end for Tom Brady.

Fans watching Monday night's game think the 45-year-old should retire for real following a poor performance.

However, others believe the free agent will play for a different team next season.

Brady threw an end-zone interception early in one of the worst postseason games of his storied career. He didn't have a completion of 20 yards or more until connecting with Julio Jones for a 30-yard touchdown on his 42nd pass attempt.

The score is likely too late for the Buccaneers, who already solidified the first losing season of Brady's career as a starting quarterback. Whether he retires or changes teams, onlookers don't see him returning to Tampa Bay in 2023.

Monday's game would mark an anticlimactic conclusion to arguably the greatest career in NFL history.