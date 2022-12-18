NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have already benched Zach Wilson once this season. Would they do it again?

Fans are taking to social media, wishing for the Jets quarterback to get benched on Sunday.

The Jets are hosting the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New York is trailing Detroit, 13-10, late in the third quarter.

Wilson threw one of the worst interceptions of the entire season on Sunday afternoon.

This is bad.

Fans are calling for the New York Jets quarterback to be benched on Sunday.

"It makes no sense to have flacco as your qb 2 for this game. You have to bench wilson but you can't because you know what happens with flacco," one fan wrote.

"You need to bench Zach Wilson, this is our season!!!!!!!!!" one fan added.

"When do you bench Wilson for Flacco???" another fan wrote.

"PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING GOOD IN THIS WORLD BENCH ZACH WILSON," one fan added.

The Jets are still in a close game, so a benching probably isn't going to happen.

Still, New York has a decision to make at quarterback.