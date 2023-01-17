NFL World Stunned By Brett Maher's 1st Half Performance

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Brett Maher #2 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates kicking a 63-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a nearly perfect start in Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their evening would be going even better in Brett Maher could make an extra point.

The Cowboys kicker has missed all three point-after tries, limiting Dallas to an 18-0 lead at intermission. Viewers can't believe what they're witnessing.

During the ManningCast, a disgusted Peyton Manning asked if the Cowboys could cut him at halftime.

"You got to be kidding me," Peyton said. "Why are we kicking it?"

"Oh my gosh," Eli Manning said. "I've never seen anything like this."

Yet this wasn't the angriest reaction from a quarterback watching Maher's misses. Dak Prescott appeared to yell, "Go for f-----g two" on the sideline.

According to ESPN's Stats & Info, Maher became the first kicker to miss three extra points in a postseason game.

ESPN's Field Yates noted that Maher missed three point-after tries all season before his horrific first half.

Robert Griffin III suggested the Cowboys check Maher's phone records because "something is up."

Luckily for the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy elected to go for a fourth-and-goal at the one during the second quarter. Otherwise, Maher might have cost them more points by instead missing a chip-shot field goal.

For Maher's sake, let's hope the Cowboys maintain their lead. It could get especially ugly for him if those three points decide the game at Tampa Bay.

Dallas might want to listen to Prescott and go for two during the second half.