NFL World Reacts To Eagles Performance On Sunday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles no longer look unbeatable.

Following an 8-0 start, the Eagles suffered their first blemish when the Washington Commanders upset them on Monday Night Football. They responded with another shaky performance against a middling opponent.

On the verge of another surprising loss, Philadelphia escaped Indianapolis with a 17-16 victory over the Colts. The Eagles trailed for most of the game before Jalen Hurts ran for a touchdown with 1:20 remaining.

The game nevertheless compounded some recent issues for the Eagles. After allowing three turnovers during their 8-0 start, they coughed up four last Monday and lost two of four fumbles on Sunday.

While former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho credited the Colts for playing tough in Jeff Saturday's second game as head coach, others panned Philadelphia's recent turnover woes.

Right after the Eagles recovered a Jonathan Taylor fumble in the fourth quarter, A.J. Brown gave the ball back to Indianapolis. The Colts responded with a field goal to expand their lead.

However, the Eagles answered with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. An extra point broke the tie, and the defense shut down Matt Ryan's offense to secure an ugly win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite looking mortal in recent weeks, the Eagles improved to 9-1. They'll expand their NFC East lead to two games unless the New York Giants pull off an incredible comeback over the Detroit Lions.

Philadelphia will host the Green Bay Packers next weekend on Sunday Night Football.