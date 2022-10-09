NFL World Stunned By Kirk Cousins' Performance Sunday

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Have a day, Kirk Cousins!

The Minnesota Vikings star quarterback has set a franchise record for most completions in a row to start a game.

Cousins has started Sunday afternoon's game with 17 straight completions.

That's a pretty stunning mark.

Cousins is very good, but that's a pretty wild stat for an NFL quarterback, right?

"On ittttt," one fan wrote.

"He gotta be the most polarizing football player ever," another fan added.

"He told y’all he felt empowered with that chain he tried on," another fan suggested.

"Kirk Cousins turns into Peyton Manning vs the NFC North," one fan added.

Have a day, Kirk!