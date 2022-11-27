NFL World Stunned By Penalty In Titans vs. Bengals

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of the stadium from behind the field goal post before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans on November 9, 2003 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 31-7. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

There have been a couple of crucial penalties in key moments by NFL teams so far on Sunday afternoon.

Few, if any, were as bad as the one made by the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans had a brutal "hit on a defenseless player" on a Bengals field goal attempt on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee was hit with a flag for hitting the longsnapper.

Yep, you can't do that. Titans fans have to be sick right now.

"Brutal end for Bengals-Titans. 1) Penalty was dumb, what was defender thinking? 2) Stole our chance to see Titans attempt comeback 3) Bad news for most AFC fans, esp. anyone who wants the "whole AFC East makes playoffs" scenario," one fan wrote.

"Kevin Strong with an absolutely inexcusable penalty. Soft or not, you can't hit the long snapper," one fan added.

"Absolutely stupid penalty by the #Titans. This isn’t a game that they should not have lost at all," another fan added.

"What a stupid penalty by the Titans," one fan admitted on social media.

Cincinnati improved to 7-4 on the year with the win on Sunday, while Tennessee dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss this afternoon.