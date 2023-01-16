NFL World Stunned By The Tyler Huntley Mistake

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Oh no, Tyler.

The Ravens quarterback was just responsible for a backbreaking 14-point swing in his team's Wild Card game against the Bengals on Sunday night.

Baltimore's starting quarterback attempted to dive over the top of his line at the goal line, but the football was punched out and returned for a score by the Bengals.

This is just crushing.

It doesn't get any worse than that.

"Oh. My. God. Tyler Huntley fumbles trying to go over the goal-line and Sam Hubbard takes it back the other way 98 yards for a Bengals TD. A 14-point swing,' one fan wrote.

"TYLER HUNTLEY STUFFED AT THE GOALINE. SAM HUBBARD TAKES IT ALL THE WAY TO THE HOUSE," one fan added.

"BENGALS PUNCH IT OUT OF HUNTLEY'S HANDS AND RUN 98 YARDS DOWN THE FIELD TO SCORE THEMSELVES PLAYOFF FOOTBALL," one fan added.

"U do that inside the 1 yard line. Huntley was too far out," one fan wrote.

"I think Huntley was trying to do too much there," one fan added.

The Ravens are now trailing the Bengals, 24-17, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.