NFL World Stunned By Upset Brewing On Sunday

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Well, this isn't good...

The Cowboys, 9-3 on the season, are trailing the 1-10-1 Texans at halftime of Sunday's game in Dallas.

Mike McCarthy's team entered Sunday's game as the biggest favorite of the season. The Cowboys were favored over the Texans by 17 points.

But after two quarters of play, the Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, at halftime.

It's safe to say that no one in the NFL world saw this one coming on Sunday afternoon.

There's still a whole half of football to be played, but if the Texans can hold on, it would be one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history.

It's a truly shocking halftime score.

The Cowboys will have to turn things around in the second half of their game, which is airing on FOX on Sunday afternoon.