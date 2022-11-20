NFL World Stunned By Upset On Sunday Afternoon

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Who saw this coming?

The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season, but on Sunday, they're absolutely dominating an NFL contender.

Detroit is thrashing New York, 24-6.

The NFL World is pretty stunned by the result.

Did anyone see this one coming? Lions fans are certainly pretty happy.

"After giving up a touchdown the Giants second drive of the game, here has been how the Lions defense has performed: Punt Interception Punt End of half sack Interception Punt," one fan wrote.

"When did Jamaal Williams become a redzone threat???" one fan added.

"Giants are bottom 7 in yard per play and yards per play allowed, they tricked y'all," another fan added.

"they didn’t trick anyone, lol. everyone knows that they’re not that talented. it’s a bottom 10 roster," one fan added.

The Giants could be in line for a slide, as they're taking on the Cowboys next weekend.

Are the Giants fraudulent?