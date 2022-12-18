NFL World Stunned By Upset Brewing On Sunday

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Did anyone see this coming?

A week after nearly upsetting the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans are on the verge of another shocking upset win.

Houston is leading Kansas City, 21-16, at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The NFL World is truly stunned by the upset that is brewing.

The Texans took the lead against the Chiefs late in the third quarter on Sunday.

The problem for the Chiefs right now is their defense. Kansas City has been getting torn apart by the Houston attack on Sunday afternoon.

"The Chiefs’ defense is a disaster. Cincinnati and Buffalo will hang 45+ on that unit. Can’t stop the Houston Texans," one fan wrote.

"Reminder here that the Texans are playing without two top WRs and their leading rusher. There can't be a bigger red flag about the Chiefs and their defense that they just put together an 80-yard TD drive," another fan added.

Oof.

If the Texans were somehow able to hold on Sunday, it would be arguably the biggest upset of the NFL's season.

The game between the Chiefs and the Texans is airing on CBS.