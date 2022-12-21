NFL World Surprised By Antonio Brown Legal Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In late November, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was involved in an alleged domestic battery incident. An arrest warranted was ultimately rescinded this week.

"Following a complete review of all the available evidence, the State Attorney’s Office determined no charges will be filed as a result of an incident involving Antonio Brown that took place on November 28, 2022," the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Brown was allegedly in a verbal altercation with a woman in south Tampa. This argument reportedly turned physical after he threw a shoe at the woman.

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the police report stated. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

NFL fans are shocked that Brown's arrest warrant was withdrawn.

"Antonio waited em out," one person tweeted. "Who woulda thought?"

"His rapid downfall remains quite striking," another person wrote. "This warrant is withdrawn, but it's only a matter of time until the next one is issued...or something worse."

Brown last played for the Buccaneers in 2021. He hasn't really said much about a potential comeback.