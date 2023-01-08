NFL World Surprised By Ravens' Quarterback Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Tyler Huntley #2 and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens won't have Lamar Jackson in the regular season finale on Sunday. They won't have backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, either.

Baltimore is starting third-string quarterback Anthony Brown in Week 18.

"Ravens’ QB Tyler Huntley is inactive today and Anthony Brown will start," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

That's a surprise.

The NFL world has taken to social media to weigh in on the decision by the Ravens.

"Anthony brown legacy game gunna go crazy," one fan wrote.

"Lol nice way to give up the division…" one fan added.

"This will make the Chargers' game meaningless (barring a Ravens miracle). The Broncos are now 4-point favorites. If the Bears win and the Broncos win, the Bears would pick 3rd instead of 4th," one fan added.

"Watch the NFL give the Ravens 14 points to start the game to make it fair against the Bengals," another fan added.

The Ravens and the Bengals are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.