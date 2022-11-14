NFL World Surprised By Running Back Getting Cut

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 24: General view of action as wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals won 23-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL World is pretty surprised on Monday by the news of a former starting running back getting cut.

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly decided to part ways with a former starting running back.

Eno Benjamin, who began the year as the team's starting running back due to injury, has been released on Monday afternoon, per Adam Schefter.

"A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for them when James Conner was hurt this season - that they are releasing him, per source," he reported.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the surprising release.

"Def need more context on this im so confused," one fan wrote.

"WHAT THE HELL!?!?!?" one fan added.

"Wow unexpected news for former ASU running back," another fan wrote.

"Saints got a real good look at Eno Benjamin when he torched them for 100 yards earlier this season. Wouldn’t be surprised at all if they brought him in," another fan added.

"I will never understand this team's roster management. Eno Benjamin performed more than admirably in Conner's absence," one fan wrote.

The Cardinals beat the Rams, 27-17, on Sunday.

Arizona is now 4-6 on the year.