NFL World Surprised By Sean Payton Future News

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Sean Payton is going to coach again.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach retired this past offseason, but he's already admitting that he will likely come back at some point.

Payton has been linked to several teams this offseason, including the Cowboys and the Chargers, but to date, that's all just speculation.

However, Payton has made it clear that he believes he could coach again.

NFL fans think he might have just been ready to move on from the Saints.

"He retired because he couldn't pull of the Miami move and didn't want to coach a team without a QB. It's not actually that difficult," one fan tweeted.

"He wanted to go to Miami but that didn’t work out. So now he’s taking a long look at which coaching situation he’d most like to get dropped into," another fan added.

"Seems more and more that he retired from the Saints but not necessarily coaching," one fan added.

Where will we see Payton in 2023?