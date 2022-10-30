NFL World Surprised By Sunday Morning's Game News

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Did you know that the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars were set to play from London this morning?

And did you know that the game is only being broadcasted on ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+?

We're guessing no...

Most NFL fans are surprised by Sunday morning's game news, as fans are scurrying to figure out their streaming situation this morning.

Most fans were not aware that Sunday morning's game was only airing on ESPN+.

"I also didn’t know it was being played in London starting at 9:30 in the morning," one fan wrote.

"No but I am glad they are looking out for the general public by putting it on a specialty channel," one fan added.

"ESPN has done everybody a solid and made it so nobody could accidentally stumble into watching this game. Nobody needs to be hurt like that..." another fan wrote.

Happy watching, everyone.