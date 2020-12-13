NFL World Surprised By Mitchell Trubisky’s Performance Today

The Chicago Bears infamously passed on the chance to draft Deshaun Watson, selecting Mitchell Trubisky instead.

So far, that has not worked out well for the Bears. Watson has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Trubisky, meanwhile, has been in and out of the starting lineup in Chicago.

Today is Trubisky’s day, though.

Chicago is leading Houston, 30-7, after two quarters of play on Sunday. Trubisky is having one of the best games of his NFL career. He’s 18 of 21 for 173 yards and three touchdowns through two quarters.

The NFL world is pretty stunned by Trubisky’s performance on Sunday.

“I know it’s the Texans and their defense isn’t any good and they’re down to reserves but I’d argue that the Bears are doing things they should have gotten to long ago. It’s not just Trubisky but how they’re using Kmet, Graham, Mooney and Montgomery, too. It’s the O-line, too,” Adam Jahns wrote.

Trubisky has played well in December before. He’s off to a pretty great start on Sunday.

The Bears are looking to improve to 6-7 on the season with a win today. The Texans, meanwhile, will drop to 4-9 on the year with a loss.

Mitchell Trubisky should have never been benched. — Dave (@runbackdave) December 13, 2020

Chicago and Houston are playing on CBS.