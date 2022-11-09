NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol.

It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.

"Whether or not that means he has a concussion or not isn't for me to truly understand," head coach Sean McVay said. "But there's the necessary steps that we need to take."

Later on Wednesday, Matthew's wife, Kelly, expressed her concern for what's going on.

Kelly Stafford, who's had her own serious health issues, getting a brain tumor removed, said she is "not OK."

The NFL world is thinking of Kelly Stafford and the family on Wednesday.

Head injuries are nothing to joke about.

"No way she lets him play another year. As an avid listener to her pod," one fan wrote.

"He’s not playing another down unfortunately," another fan added.

"Ugh... man, I feel for Kelly," one fan added.

"Kelly Stafford shared her concern of Matthew Stafford after he entered the concussion protocol + some quotes from Kelly after the Tua situation. It's hard to understand what these families go through," one fan added.

Matthew Stafford is in his second season with the Rams. He led the NFC West franchise to a Super Bowl win last year.

But the 2022 season, both for Stafford and the Rams, has been marred by injuries and inconsistent play.

We send all the best to the Stafford family as they deal with this tough injury news.