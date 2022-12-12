NFL World Thinks 2 Head Coaches Should Be Fired Monday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sideline in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

There have already been a couple of notable head coaching firings in the National Football League this year, with the Panthers ousting Matt Rhule and the Colts getting rid of Frank Reich.

More should be on the way.

The NFL world seems to think that two prominent head coaches should be done right now. Both the Broncos and the Buccaneers have greatly disappointed this season.

Denver lost to Kansas City on Sunday, while Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco.

Should this be the end for Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles?

The NFL world seems to think so.

"Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The Broncos are surely going to fire him after the season, so why not give an interim head coach a few games to see if he can start the process of figuring out why Russell Wilson sucks and how he can be fixed?" one prominent NFL writer tweeted.

"Literally the only hope the Bucs have in the postseason is if they fire Bowles and Byron after this game. Need a fresh start with an interim coach. Most likely Harold Goodwin," another writer tweeted about Bowles.

It remains to be seen if the moves will be made, but fans are calling for them.