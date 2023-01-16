NFL World Thinks Huge Penalty Was Missed On Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 03: A referee picks up a penalty flag during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 23-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, thanks in part to a massive touchdown return by defensive lineman Sam Hubbard.

But should the touchdown have counted?

Some fans are convinced that a huge penalty was missed on the play on Sunday night.

Did the referees miss a block in the back on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews?

"There should have been a block in the back call on return. Watch Andrews get shoved from behind," one fan wrote.

"Will forever respect Mark Andrews after this near chase down on Sam Hubbard. And it was pretty darn close to a block in the back," one fan added.

Did the referees miss it?

It's definitely close, but it's not too surprising that something like that wasn't called in that moment.

Cincinnati is moving on to the Divisional Round.