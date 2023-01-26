NFL World Thinks Legendary Coach Might Step Away

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: A general view as the New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Jason Hanna)

The NFL's 2023 offseason is shaping up to be a fascinating one.

We could have some serious quarterback movement, with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and others potentially on the move.

Could we have a legendary head coaching move, too?

One anonymous NFL source predicted that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could step away.

"I just think at some point he could make the life decision to walk away from the grind," an AFC scout said. "I could at least see it."

ESPN outlined the possibility:

Andy Reid steps away after a second Super Bowl title?

This one is hardly a slam dunk with Reid still dominating and Patrick Mahomes set to quarterback the Chiefs for the next decade.

But it's worth noting that when people involved in the coaching carousel talk about jobs, they often ask whether Reid will walk away at some point in the short term.

It would certainly be a pretty bombshell move in the coaching realm. Would the Chiefs hand the keys to Eric Bieniemy or hire someone else?