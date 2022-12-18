NFL World Thinks Longtime Quarterback Will Retire

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 24: General view of action as wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals won 23-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy went down with an injury on Sunday afternoon. McCoy was starting at quarterback with Kyler Murray out for the year.

Unfortunately, McCoy might not play again this year, either. He's suffered a concussion.

McCoy, who's been in the league for nearly 15 years, has recently talked about when it might be time to step away. Following this latest injury, fans think it will be time.

"McCoy recently talked about how he was close to retirement before the Cardinals called him to be the backup to Murray. If it’s a major injury I think we’ve seen the last snap of McCoy in the NFL. Prayers up for Colt," one fan predicted.

It could be what's right.

"Colt McCoy needs to retire. That man STAYS hurt," one fan added on social media.

Our thoughts are with McCoy and his family following this latest serious injury on Sunday afternoon.