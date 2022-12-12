NFL World Thinks Surprising Coach Might Get Fired

7 Nov 1999: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeated the Browns 41-9. Mandatory Credit: Mark Lyons /Allsport

The Cleveland Browns wouldn't fire head coach Kevin Stefanski, would they?

Following the struggles of the past season-plus, maybe it's more possible than people think.

Cleveland fell to Cincinnati on Sunday. The Browns, who got Deshaun Watson back last week, are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture.

If the Browns miss the playoffs for the second straight year, could Stefanski get fired?

"I’m not calling for Stefanski to be fired yet, but when you look at some of the decisions he makes, the lack of discipline the team has, the failure to close out games, etc, I think it’s fair to have questions about whether he’s going to be the guy going forward. We’ll see.," one fan wrote.

"I realize there were, ummm, other factors. But missing the playoffs with these rosters last two years wouid get a bunch of coaches fired. Kind of makes sense now why Stefanski lobbied as hard as anyone for the Watson deal," Anthony Lima added.

Browns fans were not happy with his decision making on Sunday afternoon.

"I swear to GOD Stefanski can get fired! That dumb ass crap is ridiculous! Stop taking Watson out for these garbage middle school trick plays. I’d rather take 3 points that that crap!" another fan added.

Stefanski has previously been one of the most praised head coaches in the league. It would be fairly surprising if he got fired this year.