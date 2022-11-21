NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night.

It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening.

The Raiders are on the verge of falling to 3-7 on the season, losing on Sunday to the Broncos.

Fans have had enough with first-year head coach Josh McDaniels tonight.

"Fire McDaniels I have no idea how this guy has fans on this app he's awful," one fan wrote.

"Being real we lose we gotta fire McDaniels. Right?" one fan added.

"Someone has to fire Josh McDaniels. This is a joke. 2nd and 11 and you call a dump off? Come on man," one fan added.

"Fire Josh McDaniels and eyeliner Derek Carr into the sun," one fan admitted.

The Raiders, though, likely won't be firing McDaniels. The team is reportedly "cash poor."

You're going to have to deal with Josh McDaniels for at least another season, in all likelihood, Raiders fans.