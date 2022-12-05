NFL World Wants 1 Prominent Quarterback Benched

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The NFL World has seen enough from one veteran quarterback.

Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys topped the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19, on NBC. The Cowboys led the Colts by two points early in the fourth quarter, before exploding for a blowout win.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan had a couple of costly turnovers and dealt with a fierce Cowboys pass rush all game long.

NFL fans have seen enough from Ryan at this point. They would like to see him benched moving forward.

"Bench Matt Ryan," one fan wrote.

"Make up whatever lie you have to that puts your preferred coat of paint on things, but you gotta bench Matt Ryan. For a second time. Even if you're still likely to lose. You cannot accept ... this," one fan added.

"Colts should bench Matt Ryan. Not solely because of his play, but his injury guarantees could really hurt the team if he goes down. Protect him and get him off the field," another fan wrote.

"Matt Ryan playing and Nick Foles sitting on the bench is an embarrassing look for the Colts. Let BDN play," one fan added.

"I am BEGGING for them to bench Matt Ryan," one fan wrote.

The Colts dropped to 4-8-1 on the season with the loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Should Ryan get benched?