NFL World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Monday
The NFL World is calling for two head coaches to be fired on Monday afternoon.
Following the firing of Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, it's been pretty quiet on the coaching front.
But NFL fans want that to change on Monday.
The NFL World is calling for the Denver Broncos to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Houston Texans to fire head coach Lovie Smith.
Both teams are way out of the playoff race, eyeing top picks in the upcoming draft (though the Broncos traded most of theirs to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson - oof).
"Lovie Smith and Hackett should be fired Monday," one fan suggested.
"Hackett and Lovie Smith should both be one and done," another fan suggested.
"Lovie smith & Nathaniel Hackett welcome to unemployment," one fan wrote.
"Nathaniel Hackett. I know that he's an easy target, but he's the most likely to get replaced after the season. Lovie Smith is probably number two due to record and the fact that people KNOW that he will be replaced in a year or two," another fan wrote.
Should the Broncos and the Texans fire their head coaches on Monday afternoon?