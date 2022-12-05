NFL World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Monday

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium during the National Anthem before the game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The NFL World is calling for two head coaches to be fired on Monday afternoon.

Following the firing of Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, it's been pretty quiet on the coaching front.

But NFL fans want that to change on Monday.

The NFL World is calling for the Denver Broncos to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Houston Texans to fire head coach Lovie Smith.

Both teams are way out of the playoff race, eyeing top picks in the upcoming draft (though the Broncos traded most of theirs to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson - oof).

"Lovie Smith and Hackett should be fired Monday," one fan suggested.

"Hackett and Lovie Smith should both be one and done," another fan suggested.

"Lovie smith & Nathaniel Hackett welcome to unemployment," one fan wrote.

"Nathaniel Hackett. I know that he's an easy target, but he's the most likely to get replaced after the season. Lovie Smith is probably number two due to record and the fact that people KNOW that he will be replaced in a year or two," another fan wrote.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 31: Houston Texans ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH / DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR LOVIE SMITH before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Should the Broncos and the Texans fire their head coaches on Monday afternoon?