NFL World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired On Monday

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 24: General view of action as wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals won 23-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL's 2022 regular season is almost fully over. Green Bay and Detroit are playing the final game of the regular season on this Sunday evening.

When the regular season is over on Monday, we'll probably have some head coaching firings.

Who could be out?

The NFL world wants two notable head coaches fired on Monday morning.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury need to go.

Both Kingsbury and McDaniels appear to be on the hot seat, respectively, though it remains to be seen if either ownership group will make a change.

If it's going to happen, it'll probably happen on Monday, when the regular season concludes.