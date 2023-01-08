NFL World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired On Sunday

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 24: General view of action as wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals won 23-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The final games of the 2022 NFL regular season are set to be played on Sunday afternoon.

We've already seen some head coaching firings this year, but more are to come following the conclusion of the regular season, that's for sure.

Who will be out following Sunday?

The NFL world is calling for two notable head coaching firings on Sunday. Both head coaches reside out West.

The Arizona Cardinals need to fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Las Vegas Raiders need to fire head coach Josh McDaniels, according to fans.

Kingsbury has failed to live up to expectations since the Cardinals shocked the NFL world by hiring him.

McDaniels, meanwhile, had a pretty disastrous first season leading Las Vegas.

Should both teams make a change at head coach and find someone else for the 2023 season and beyond?